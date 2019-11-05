CDC warning: cook ground beef thoroughly as salmonella outbreak investigation continues

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas-based company is recalling nearly a ton of tamales.

Irving-based Padrino Foods recalled more than 1,900 pounds of tamales labeled as beef and sirloin, but contain pork.

The 60-ounce packages have a sell-by date of Dec. 27, 2019. The items were sold at retail locations across Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

No illnesses have been reported, but the company is urging customers to return them or throw them out.

For more information on this recall, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.

RELATED: Hand-washing beats sanitizers for flu prevention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate a salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef.

One Texan is among the 10 reported cases, and one person in California has died.

No recall has been issued because the source of the ground beef has not yet been determined.

Consumers are urged to cook ground beef thoroughly to 160 degrees, wash hands with soap and water and thoroughly clean utensils and countertops that may come in contact with ground beef.

RELATED: Salmonella linked to ground beef that's being recalled

Check your pantry for King Arthur Flour. The company expanded its previous recall to include more lots of 5-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour because it could be contaminated with E.coli.

The best-by dates are Dec. 9, 2019 and Jan. 8, 2020.

More information can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

Nestle has recalled 26 of its refrigerated ready-to-bake cookie dough products because they may contain traces of rubber.

Check for batch codes 9189-9295. The company instructed consumers to throw out the dough.

For a list of all affected products, visit Nestle's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.