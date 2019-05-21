Consumer Reports: Don't get sick at farmers' market

SAN ANTONIO - With food recalls in the news lately, you may be trying to shop locally, thinking it’s a better way to go. Well, you’ve got plenty of opportunities. There are more than 8,700 farmers markets registered with the Department of Agriculture, where you can buy local produce, meat and eggs directly from farmers. But shopping at a farmers market isn’t necessarily risk-free.

“Foods sold at farmers markets can definitely still present foodborne dangers, including dangerous bacteria like salmonella, E. coli and listeria,” said Sana Mujahid, Consumer Reports’ food safety scientist.

Mujahid advises consumers only buy cider, milk, and cheese that has been pasteurized. This is especially important for pregnant women, young kids, and people with compromised immune systems. Pasteurization is a process that heats products to a specific temperature for a certain amount of time, which kills dangerous bacteria and extends the shelf life of food.

Another suggestion is to bring multiple bags. Keeping ready-to-eat items separate from things like raw meat helps avoid cross-contamination.

Also, look to be sure vendors are wearing gloves when they handle unwrapped foods.



Items such as eggs and meats should be kept cold. A typical cooler should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit.



“If certain foods sit at temperatures warmer than that, bacteria can grow pretty quickly," Mujahid said.

Using an insulated cooler bag for perishables as well as buying them last also reduces the risk of spoilage.

Consumer Reports says no matter where you shop, it’s important to practice food safety at home, too. That includes washing all produce thoroughly, even items you peel. Bacteria on the outside of foods like melons and cucumbers can end up inside when you cut them or peel them.

