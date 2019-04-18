Consumer Reports finds concerning arsenic levels in some bottled water

SAN ANTONIO - Bottled water, often marketed as refreshing and pure, is the best-selling bottled beverage, but a Consumer Reports investigation found several brands of bottled water contain arsenic at concerning levels.

In late 2016 to early 2017, more than 2,000 cases of Starkey Spring Water, a bottled water brand owned by Whole Foods, were recalled because they contained arsenic levels higher than the federal government allows.

“After the recalls, the company’s own test results show Starkey Spring Water still has arsenic levels at 8 parts per billion, which is federally compliant but above what some states, health officials and Consumer Reports consider safe,” said Ryan Felton, with Consumer Reports.

The federal limit for arsenic in bottled water is 10 parts per billion, but Consumer Reports maintains that limit should be changed to no more than 3 parts per billion.

A CR review of public records and its own independent tests found Keurig Dr Pepper-owned Penafiel had water that tested above the federal limit, with arsenic levels at 17 parts per billion. Penafiel has since told CR it stopped production at its manufacturing plant to improve arsenic filtration.

The CR review also found several other popular brands, including Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water and Volvic, sell bottled water that is federally compliant, but in a range that growing research suggests may be unsafe to drink.

“Arsenic is a heavy metal that, with chronic exposure over time, can cause serious health problems, including cancer and cardiovascular disease,” said James Dickerson, chief scientist for Consumer Reports. “It really makes no sense that consumers can purchase bottled water that is less safe than tap water.”

Municipal tap water is heavily regulated by both federal and state governments.

CR reached out to all of the bottled water companies mentioned in the story. Companies that responded said they adhere to government standards and that arsenic can be naturally occurring.

If you want to know the arsenic levels in the bottled water you drink, look for the company's water quality report online or call and ask for a copy.

FDA response: A spokesperson for the FDA wouldn't comment directly on the availability of the products but said the agency takes the issue of heavy metals "seriously," and that if a product on the market is deemed "adulterated," the agency will take "appropriate action."

Whole Foods response: Starkey Water said it recently conducted an analysis on samples from the same lot used in the tests that CR commissioned, and said its tests "show these products are fully compliant with FDA standards for heavy metals ... We would never sell products that do not meet FDA requirements."

Keurig Dr Pepper-owned Penafiel response: The company conducted new testing, because of CR’s questions, and confirmed levels above the federal limit, at an average of 17 ppb. Penafiel said on 4/15/19 that it has suspended bottled water production for two weeks, so it can improve filtration at its Mexico facility to lower arsenic levels. For its latest internal testing, the company says it used a different protocol and also consulted the FDA and a recall isn’t planned.

Volvic response: “Volvic Natural Spring Water is naturally filtered as it slowly trickles down through hundreds of layers (of) porous puzzolana sand, basalt, and lava stone. As the water filters through these different volcanic layers, it absorbs natural minerals, where arsenic naturally occurs. The current FDA Standard for arsenic in bottled water is 10 ppb (parts per billion). The level in Volvic is 4 ppb, well below the FDA Arsenic maximum level. Volvic is safe, and in full compliance with all applicable federal, state and industry bottled water standards.”

Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water did not respond to CR’s request for comment.

You can read CR’s full report here: CR.org/arsenicinwater.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.