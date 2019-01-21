Consumer Reports: Shop around to save on pet medications

SAN ANTONIO - Americans spent almost $30 billion on veterinary services for their pets in 2018.

While many pet owners worry they won't be able to afford their pet's medical treatments, Consumer Reports has some tips on how to save money while caring for furry family members.

Pet owners spend $9,000 to more than $13,000 for medical treatments over the course of an animal's lifetime, and costs can soar if your pet needs a prescription.

Before you buy medications directly from the vet, Consumer Reports health editor Lauren Friedman said you should shop around.

"You can also buy a lot of your pet's medication from a human pharmacy, like CVS or Walgreens," Friedman said.

Although there are some veterinary-specific drugs, a number of medications prescribed for pets are the same as those taken by people, and some pharmacies will give you the same discounts on drugs for pets that they offer people.

Consumer Reports said shopping at online pharmacies is another way you can save on filling your pet's prescription. But just like when buying your own medications online, it's important to make sure you buy them from a safe site. The website Safe Pharmacy screens online pharmacies.

"It makes sure that they're storing their medication correctly, dispensing it correctly and providing the right kind of medication," Friedman said.

As with all medications, you should always follow the label's directions. If you have any questions about the medication, ask your veterinarian.

Here's another tip that may save you money in the long run: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends you spay or neuter your pet to prevent health problems such as uterine infections, breast tumors and testicular cancer.

