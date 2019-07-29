Consumer Reports tests find listeria in leafy greens

SAN ANTONIO - Leafy greens may be filled with vitamins, but they may also harbor bacteria that can make you sick, according to new tests by Consumer Reports.

Food safety experts from Consumer Reports tested 284 samples of fresh greens and found six samples tainted with Listeria monocytogenes -- a potentially deadly bacteria.

The tainted samples included red and green leaf lettuce, spinach and kale. The samples included conventional and organic greens, and packaged and loose products.

Listeria can't readily be washed off with water, according to Sana Mujahid, of Consumer Reports.

"Washing greens can get rid of dirt and some pesticides, but not all bacteria," she said. "That's because bacteria can adhere to the surface of leaves and also get stuck in the microscopic crevices."

Not everyone who is exposed to listeria gets sick. Some people, however, including pregnant women, older adults, infants, young children and people with compromised immune systems, are more vulnerable.

"Leafy greens are super nutritious and for most people, the nutritional benefits far outweigh the potential contamination risks," Mujahid said. "But if you are in that at-risk category, the safest thing to do is to stick with greens that you can cook."

Mujahid also advises to eat leafy greens soon after buying them before bacteria has a chance to multiply.

Consumer Reports decided to test greens after receiving recent reports of people getting sick from a virulent strain of E-coli in lettuce and other greens. While the team found listeria, it did not find E.coli or salmonella, which are other bacteria that cause foodborne illness.

