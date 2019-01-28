Consumer Reports tests headphones

SAN ANTONIO - For a lot of people, a set of headphones is essential for a workout.

Headphones are great for helping pass the time and keeping your mind off the pain during a workout.

Consumer Reports tested dozens of models for sound quality, features, comfort and fit.

"That is especially important, the fit factor. When you're out for a run or at the gym, you don't want to find out 20 minutes into your workout that you're getting pain in your ears," said Consumer Reports tech editor Thomas Guermain.

If you can, try out the headphones before you buy, Guermain said.

More people are now choosing wireless bluetooth, partly because some phones, like Apple, dropped the headphone jack.

"A lot of headphones that are marketed as wireless still actually have a cable or a cord that connects to two earpieces. But there are some that are called true wireless headphones. True wireless headphones don't have a cord or a cable connecting the two earpieces, which gives you more flexibility," Guermain said.

The downside to wireless bluetooth headphones is a shorter battery life for your phone and they're easier to lose.

When it comes to buying headphones, Consumer Reports said consider how you will use them.

If you use them outside, you may want headphones with adjustable noise cancellation.

For the swimming pool, Consumer Reports recommends the JBL Endurance DIVE, which cost $90.

If you work out at the gym, but don't like the music it offers, Consumer Reports likes the Sony WI-SP600N, which cost $90. Tests show the headphones got very good scores for noise cancelling and sound quality.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.