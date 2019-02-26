Give your cellphone a tune-up to save money

SAN ANTONIO - With the latest flagship cellphones from Apple and Samsung priced at $1,000 and up, consumers are looking for ways to save.

"There's nothing cheaper than keeping the phone you already have," said Consumer Reports tech editor Bree Fowler.

Start off by giving it a tune-up.

Make sure the operating system is updated, which can help speed up a sluggish phone.

You can also swap the battery if it's not holding a charge. A new one can cost you less than $100.

Also, if your screen has seen better days, you can replace one on many older phones for about $150 or less.

But if your old phone is beyond saving, there are ways to pay less when buying a new one.

"You should think about phones the way you think about cars. If you buy last year's model, you're going to save a lot of money," Fowler said.

Because smartphones are evolving more slowly than they used to with each new generation, Consumer Reports said you can get an even better deal by buying one that's 2 years old.

While Samsung and Apple sell the vast majority of phones out there, they're not the only players in the game. LG, Sony, Google and OnePlus have recommended models in Consumer Reports' ratings.

Another way to save is to buy a refurbished phone.

A Consumer Reports survey showed 67 percent of people with refurbished phones had no problems. That's about the same as people who bought brand new phones.

