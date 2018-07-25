How to keep your cutting boards properly clean

Cutting boards can be breeding grounds for bacteria, and if cleaned improperly, that could lead to illnesses.

When it comes to resisting contamination by harmful bacteria that can be in raw food, are plastic boards better than wood ones?

“Recent research actually suggests that neither plastic nor wood cutting boards are more likely to harbor dangerous bacteria like salmonella,” said Paul Hope, with Consumer Reports.

People should not use the same board for cutting bread, fruits and vegetables to cut raw meat, fish or poultry.

After every use, even if you’re just cutting bread, you should wash the board in hot soapy water, rinse with clear water and let it dry.

“Plastic boards are really easy to care for. You can scrub them down in the sink or pop them right in the dishwasher," Hope said.

Wood boards need more attention. Don’t soak them in water or they can warp. Protect the wood with a food grade mineral oil and rub in a beeswax based cream to reduce the absorption of liquids.

If, despite all your efforts, your wood board still smells of food, you can eliminate odors by rubbing it with lemon and salt, rinsing it and patting it dry.

Every few months, you should wash all types of boards with a solution of one tablespoon of bleach to a gallon of water to sanitize. Rinse, dry and store your boards upright to facilitate airflow.

When your board gets really scarred, it’s time for a new one.

