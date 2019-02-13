How to make a better smoothie

SAN ANTONIO - Many people turn to smoothies believing they’re a good way to get more nutrients into their diet, but some smoothies you buy can be loaded with sugar. Consumer Reports’ food experts say that to make your smoothie really healthy, make it yourself!

Begin with a protein base, like almond or regular milk and yogurt. Not only is it good to have lots of fruits and veggies in your diet, it’s even better to change them up so you benefit from different nutrients.

Your blender can work magic to combine fruits and vegetables that complement each other.

For example, kale and pineapple: The fruit’s sweetness dominates and the kale is loaded with antioxidants. Some other great combos are:

Spinach and blueberries

Oranges and steamed carrots

Strawberries and beets

Also remember to look through your fridge for produce from last night’s supper. It can boost your breakfast AND put the brakes on food waste.

To give your smoothies that satisfying thickness, you can use apples, avocado, bananas, yogurt, or nut butters.

Pulverizing a handful of whole oats before adding anything else will make your smoothie extra filling.

Give your smoothie a taste, and if needs sweetening, you can add sugar or honey a half-teaspoon at a time.

If you’re tempted to toss some protein powder into your smoothie, think twice. Most people get enough protein in their diet, and some powders contain heavy metals. A better protein boost would be to add some chia seeds or flaxseed, which add healthy fats.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.