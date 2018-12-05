How to pack a carry-on bag

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re taking a plane trip anytime soon you might consider bringing only a carry-on. Some airlines have recently upped their fees from $25 to $30 per checked bag. But not to worry — it is possible to fit everything into a carry on.

Consumer Reports is here to help with space-saving packing techniques.

CR says that the number one thing you need to do is make a list of your essentials. Include everything: clothing, shoes, toiletries, medication, electronics and documents such as passports.

Next, forget about a separate outfit for each day. Instead, mix and match. Three tops to go with one pair of pants, for example.

Stick with three pairs of shoes. Big things like shoes should go in the bottom. Pack them toe to heel at the base for stability.

Roll non-wrinkle prone items instead of folding them.

What about your undergarments? Put them in between the cracks. Stuff your socks into your shoes or into your toiletry bag.

Tuck scarves and belts along the edges of your suitcase.

Save wrinkle-prone items for last. Put them in a bag and lay them flat on the top. Try to use outside pockets for things like itineraries and computers.

Follow these steps and you just might have room for souvenirs.

