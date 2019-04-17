How, why you should clean your mattress

When you think of spring cleaning, you may tackle things like windows and closets.

But what about your mattress?

Consumer Reports said it's a good idea to clean your mattress because you will spend a third of life sleeping on it.

"Cleaning your mattress is really easy to do, and it can help remove dirt, dust and other allergens. Plus, it can actually help extend the life of your mattress," said Consumer Reports home editor Dan Wroclawsk.

First, remove all bedding and vacuum the mattress.

"You want to pay special attention to the crevices and seams of your mattress. That's where dirt, dust and dead skin and other icky things can collect," Wroclawsk said.

Next, spot treat stains with an upholstery cleaner or enzyme-based pet odor remover.

Then, deodorize the mattress by sprinkling a generous amount of baking soda over the entire surface. You might need a 1-pound box.

Now comes the time-consuming part. Leave on the baking soda for 24 hours, which my be inconvenient, so you might want to do it when you'll be away.

If you can, leave the mattress near a window because sunlight adds sanitizing power, Wroclawsk said.

After 24 hours, vacuum the mattress and sleep easy.

Cleaning experts recommend cleaning mattresses twice a year.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.