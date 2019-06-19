Is base tanning answer to preventing sunburn?

SAN ANTONIO - If your vacation includes time in the sun, you may be thinking about getting a base tan to help prevent sunburn.

Consumer Reports health editor Trisha Calvo said having a suntan does next to nothing when it comes to protecting your skin.

"A tan is actually a sign of skin damage. the sunlight can injure the DNA in skin cells, and that causes them to darken to prevent further damage. However, a base tan will give you far less protection than using sunscreen."

Calvo said a better plan is to just be sun smart and use protection.

"It's always a good idea to cover up with sun protective clothing and a hat. And always use a broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 30 or higher on exposed skin. Be sure to apply it 15 minutes before you

go outside and every two hours or after swimming or sweating heavily."

Two of Consumer Reports' best-for-your-buck sunscreens are Equate Ultra Lotion SPF 50 from Walmart and Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50 Plus.

