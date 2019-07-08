Makeup with SPF no substitute for sunscreen, Consumer Reports says

SAN ANTONIO - If you're thinking about swapping your sunscreen for a foundation or tinted moisturizer that contains SPF, you might not get enough sun protection.

Sunscreen should always be a part of your makeup routine, said Consumer Reports health editor Trisha Calvo.

"You should be using a teaspoon of sunscreen for your face and neck. That's a lot," said Calvo said. "It would be difficult to use the same amount of foundation with SPF to get effective coverage without looking like you applied a mask. Plus, you're not likely to reapply every two hours."

According to a new study in the journal PLOS One, participants who put on moisturizers with SPF are likely to miss the areas around the eyes, a common place for skin cancer.

It's also likely that the SPF in your makeup is only 15, and most dermatologists recommend you use at least SPF 30.

Consumer Reports recommends that you first apply sunscreen, then your makeup. Two of the best products, according to Consumer Reports testing, are Equate Walmart Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50 and Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70.

Another area you shouldn't overlook? Your lips.

Use lip balm with an SPF 30 or above. And just in case you're wondering, you won't benefit from layering SPF products. That is, using a moisturizer with SPF 15 and a foundation with SPF 15 won't increase your protection to SPF 30.

Also, be sure to wear sunglasses that offer 99 to 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.

