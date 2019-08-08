Student discounts make college life easier

SAN ANTONIO - It's no secret that college can get expensive, so looking for student discounts can ease some of the burden.

From laptops to clothing, the discounts are there for the taking -- if you ask and know where to look.

Nadine Schiefer is a college student who loves to find a deal.

"When it comes to student discounts, I usually use them on clothing purchases," she said.

From jeans to T-shirts to shoes, stores like Banana Republic and Madewell offer student discounts for as much as 15% off.

Some retailers offer student discounts online.

"Of course, you have to prove that you're a student, either by producing a student ID at the register or an email address that ends with edu," said Consumer Reports money editor Tobie Stanger.

Apple computers rarely go on sale, but the company offers a discount for students, faculty and staff. Lenovo, Dell and Microsoft are among those that offer rebates or student discounts, too.

Best Buy offers student deals on many electronics for school and offers price matching.

With mobile phones, you can ring up savings at Sprint and AT&T, which offer students from certain colleges special savings.

Streaming music and video content is part of the college life. Spotify Premium and Hulu offer a student bundle that's $4.99 a month for both services.

Of course, students have to eat. Chain restaurants typically don't offer student discounts, but a local franchise might, so it doesn't hurt to ask.

Students can also save on transportation -- 15% or more off on Amtrak for students ages 13 to 25 traveling on certain lines.

And don't forget apps and memberships like Amazon Prime Student, Unidays and I-D-me. Some are free to join and careful research on their sites can uncover some gems.

And here's a discount for students looking to purchase or lease a car. General Motors offers thousands off on a new car purchase, reduced lease prices and deferred payments for 90 days on Chevrolets, Buicks and GMC vehicles.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.