To tip or not to tip? Consumer Reports offers guidelines

SAN ANTONIO - Tipping is expected at places like restaurants and nail salons, but what about on a flight?

If you thought airplanes were a tip-free zone, you might want to grab some dollar bills before boarding. Now, some passengers are given the option to tip flight attendants for serving refreshments.

Have we finally reached a tipping point?

In a recent Consumer Reports survey of more than 1,000 American adults, 27 percent said there are more situations today where they're expected to tip than there were just two years ago.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly resentful about the idea that they have to tip people just for doing their jobs. Like, really? I have to tip a smoothie maker? Or what about the barista at the coffee shop who swivels a little point-of-sale iPad in your direction with a pre-calculated tip?" said Consumer Reports money editor Margo Gilman.

Etiquette experts said plunking a tip into a counter jar is completely subjective and voluntary.

But for servers who rely on tips for a living wage, Gilman said the simple rule of thumb is to tip 15 to 20 percent of the pretax restaurant tab.

"Don't tip less than 15 percent. If the server was rude or offensive, speak to the manager, but don't stiff the server," she said.

Another finding from the survey on tipping: 46 percent of Americans said they favor a system that would do away with tipping altogether, and instead charge higher prices, a remedy promoted by restaurateur Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack. The people that Consumer Reports spoke to think it would be easier and no-hassle.

As for how much to tip your barista, etiquette experts said between $1 and $3 is appropriate. They suggest tipping between 10 and 20 percent of the fare for your cab or rideshare driver.

