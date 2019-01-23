Underlying illnesses, medications linked to hearing loss

SAN ANTONIO - An estimated 48 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss.

Some people think that hearing loss is a part of aging or caused by exposure to extreme noise.

But some underlying illnesses, such as Diabetes, osteoporosis, high cholesterol and certain infections, have been linked to hearing loss, Consumer Reports said.

"The best thing you can do in all those cases is just make sure you are treating the underlying condition," said Consumer Reports health editor Lauren Friedman.

Some prescription drugs or high doses of acetaminophen, ibuprofen and aspirin have also been linked to an increased risk of hearing loss, Consumer Reports said.

If you notice hearing loss, see your doctor immediately.

"If it's addressed quickly, permanent damage can often be prevented or minimized," Friedman said.

