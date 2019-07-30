What's true, what's not about credit scores

SAN ANTONIO - Your credit score is key to so many things in your financial life -- from getting a good interest rate on a loan to getting a job.

But when it comes to what affects your credit, there are a lot of myths.

Let's take a look at what's true and what's not about credit scores.

Q: Do unpaid library fines affect my credit score?

A: Overdue library fines will not affect your credit. They are reported by municipalities and municipal court records, but they won't go on your credit report.

Q: Will unpaid parking and traffic tickets affect my credit score?

A: Parking and traffic tickets, like library fines, come from municipal records and aren't collected by any of the credit reporting agencies.

Q: Will opening up a bunch of credit cards at the same time affect my credit score?

A: Opening up a lot of credit cards in a short period of time can have a negative impact, because it suggests you might be in credit trouble.

Q: Will frequently checking my credit scores ding my credit scores?

A: You can check your credit report at any time without it affecting your credit score.

Tip: If you want to check your credit score, you do not have to pay for it. Websites like annualcreditreport.com offer scores for free.

