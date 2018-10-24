Which cars are most reliable?

SAN ANTONIO - When you spend big bucks on a new car, you want it to last.

You don't want it in the shop or broken down on the side of the road.

So which models are the most reliable?

Consumer Reports released its car reliability report, which gathered data on more than 500,000 vehicles from Consumer Reports members about their cars and any serious problems they had within the past year.

"Just because a car is new, doesn't mean it will be problem-free," said Mike Quincy, of Consumer Reports. "According to the survey, in-car electronics such as infotainment systems, power equipment and transmissions continue to give owners headaches."

Lexus, Toyota and Mazda were the top brands, with Mazda making the biggest jump, moving up nine spots from the previous year.

Tesla, Cadillac and Volvo showed up at the bottom of the list.

"The Tesla Model S electric sedan actually lost its recommended status because of issues reported by Consumer Reports members with the car's air suspension and body hardware issues, such as the door handles."

As turbo engines become more common, some car owners in the survey have trouble with their car's turbocharger and engine computer. Some cars needed complete engine replacements.

Consumer Reports said when automakers introduce new technology, it can take several model years to get it working correctly.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.