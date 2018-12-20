Why ink is so expensive and what you can do to save

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re outraged over the price of printer ink, you’re not alone. A recent Consumer Reports survey shows the price of ink is the biggest complaint for printer owners.

Why are those little cartridges so expensive?

“There’s a lot of science and engineering behind printing, and it all has to work together seamlessly. Consumers expect a push-button experience, and that’s what they try to deliver,” said Consumer Reports’ Rich Sunlin.

Sunlin said to think of what you paid for your printer as more of a down payment.

“The manufacturer hopes you come back to them and buy their original-brand ink or toner. That’s the profit motive. So now they sell the printer cheaply but can charge more for the ink and toner,” Sunlin said.

When it comes to ink, you may not be getting what you paid for it. Consumer Reports said tests have shown that with many inkjet printers, more than half the ink you buy never winds up on the page.

“Inkjets, which are a very popular type of printer, tend to use up more ink than other types of printers because they have to do a maintenance cycle," Sunlin said.

That maintenance cycle helps keep the heads from clogging, which can ruin your prints. Consumer Reports said consumers who print an average of 25 to 35 pages a month should leave their printers on, because turning a printer off and on can trigger more maintenance cycles. Modern inkjets use very little power in sleep mode.

Another way to save money is to consider an affordable black-and-white laser printer, especially if you’re mostly just printing text.

You can also check out reservoir inkjet printers. They use ink reservoirs you fill yourself instead of cartridges, and the refills can last up to two years.

Consumer Reports urges consumers not to be attracted by low prices when shopping for a printer. They say it’s important to consider the price of a printer over time, including ink.

Consumer Reports members can check out the two-year estimated cost of ownership in the publication's printer ratings.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.