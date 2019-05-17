CONSUMER ROUNDUP: Beware one-ring scam; tattoo ink recalled; Central Market top-rated grocer

SAN ANTONIO - Beware the one-ring call scam: That's the warning from the FCC as a surge of the annoying calls sweeps the country.

If an unknown number with a “222” area code rings up your phone in the middle of the night, don’t call back, the FCC warns. The calls typically happen overnight and the caller may ring once repeatedly.

The schemers are trying to get people to call back to that number, resulting in pricey tolls.

The FCC said the country code originates in Mauritania, a country in West Africa.

“Generally, the One Ring scam takes place when a robocaller calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two,” the FCC said in a consumer advisory. “They may call repeatedly, hoping the consumer calls back and runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.”

The FCC is urging consumers not to call back any numbers they don’t recognize, especially ones like these that appear to come from overseas. People should also monitor their phone bill for unusual charges.

-------

Before you get a tattoo, check the ink.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of six types of tattoo ink over worries they could be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

The inks, made by three different manufacturers, could lead to serious infections because the skin is broken during the tattoo procedure.

The inks affected by the recall include the following:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc. (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

If you are planning to get a tattoo, the FDA advises you ask the artist or studio what ink they use.

------------------------------

The top-rated supermarket in the country is Central Market, according to a Consumer Reports survey.

In a survey of 76,000 people and about 96 grocers, including both regional and national stores, Central Market came out on top.

The scoring criteria included the freshness of store-prepared foods, quality of meats, poultry and produce, cleanliness, selection of healthy options and locally produced products, price and the speed at the checkout.

Central Market got “excellent” scores in most categories, with a “fair” score for price competitiveness.

Of national chains, Trader Joe’s scored the highest with Costco right behind it.

H-E-B also fared well with shoppers, receiving “very good” scores in nearly every category, which included price competitiveness, quality of store brands and variety of international products.

Walmart was among the lowest-rated supermarkets, getting “poor” scores for produce, meat and poultry quality, helpfulness, selection of healthy options and checkout speed. Walmart got a very good score for having competitive prices.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.