Eggs not cholesterol no-no once believed

SAN ANTONIO - Eggs got a bad rap years ago as a big no-no when it came to fighting cholesterol. Now the science behind that has changed.

Eggs are high in cholesterol, and a large amount of cholesterol in your blood can cause plaque building in arteries and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. But more recent studies have shown that in healthy people, eating eggs does not seem to raise cholesterol levels by as much as what experts once thought, nor does it seem to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"The science now is suggesting that other things such as your weight, your ethnicity, your genes, your age, your saturated fat intake — those things might have more of an effect on your cholesterol levels," said Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports' health editor.

One large, 70-calorie egg packs an impressive assortment of vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients that aid in brain development, help maintain healthy skin and may play a role in reducing eye disease as you age. That combination has given the humble egg a renewed place in the fridge as a cheap and healthy addition to the most any diet.

"Eggs are nutrient-dense and minimally processed, so there are good reasons to fit them into a healthful diet," Calderone said.

Generally speaking, Calderone said, roughly one egg a day is a good guideline for most people, but check with your doctor to see what's best for you.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.