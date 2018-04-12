Do your research when buying roadside assistance

SAN ANTONIO - Whether you've locked your keys in your car, have a flat tire, need a tow or your battery died, roadside assistance can be invaluable.

So what kind of roadside assistance should you get?

Consumer Reports says do your research.

For example, many insurance companies offer roadside assistance as part of a basic package or as an add-on to car coverage. Geico, Nationwide and Allstate offer additional protection by expanding your automotive insurance coverage.

Typically, basic plans can start around $60 the first year and usually include no more than 5 miles of towing per request and up to four or five service requests per year.

For long-distance travelers, Consumer Reports suggests you opt for premium roadside service, which can cost hundreds of dollars annually but may also include hundreds of towing miles, emergency fuel delivery and medical assistance.

"It's important for you to narrow down your needs. If your spouse or even teenage children drive, look for a plan that covers multiple drivers," said Consumer Reports auto editor Jon Linkov.

AAA, National General Motor Club and Good Sam Roadside Assistance offer such plans.

Auto manufacturers often provide coverage for their specific cars during the warranty period. Vehicles equipped with telematics, such as Hyundai Blue Link and Toyota Safety Connect, may offer roadside assistance, so you can avoid additional roadside memberships.

Credit card issuers such as Chase Bank also offers roadside assistance, as does American Express, which will contact a third-party service and get you help when you need it 24/7.

Linkov said don't forget to check the fine print for these services.

Calling for help has never been easier.

Many plans have smartphone apps and use GPS coordinates from your phone to find your location.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.