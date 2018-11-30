Dog food recalled over elevated levels of Vitamin D

SAN ANTONIO - Sunshine Mills is recalling several varieties of dog food because they may contain elevated levels of vitamin D -- which can cause kidney failure in dogs.

Affected brands include Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy, and Triumph Chicken and Rice dog food.

The FDA website said dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. The FDA said consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting any of these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.

The bags have a best by date of Nov. 1 of this year through Nov. 8 of 2019. The Best Buy Code can be located on the back of each bag.

The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

