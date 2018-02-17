Dog food that may contain euthanasia drug recalled; 1 dog death reported

SAN ANTONIO - Evanger's is recalling five lots of dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug that is used to euthanize animals, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Illinois company is pulling 12-ounce cans of Hunk of Beef dog food that was manufactured the week of June 6 through June 13. At least one dog has died and four others have been sickened.

The company continues to investigate, but said in a statement it feels a supplier let them down.

Evanger's has issued a recall for its Hunk of Beef dog food before. In March it recalled Hunk of Beef and two other types of its dog food for exposure to the euthanasia drug.

The three products recalled were manufactured between Dec. 2015 and Jan. 2017, and have expiration dates of Dec. 2019 through Jan. 2021.

For more information on the recall, visit http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm539900.htm.

