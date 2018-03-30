Drivers see gas prices spring into season

SAN ANTONIO - Spring has sprung, and so have gas prices.

Drivers are paying a nickel a gallon more than just one week ago, and oil experts say the climb will continue in the coming weeks.

“It’s getting harder and harder to fill it up,” said Robert Lopez, who was filling up his pickup Friday before heading to Houston for the Easter weekend. “Completely empty, it costs me 80 bucks."

Pop Gutierrez said he's parking his car for the weekend.

“I been wanting to go fishing, but gas is too high,” he said.

The average price in San Antonio is $2.30 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s the highest price heading into April in four years.

Buckle up for higher prices ahead.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said San Antonio drivers could see as much as another 10 to 15 cent climb over the next two weeks.

The main reasons for the seasonal surge, according to DeHaan, are the switch to pricier, mandated summer fuel blends, refineries undergoing maintenance and rising oil prices have jumped.

Nancy Hand is motoring halfway across the country in her RV. She’s taking the spring price fling in stride.

“It’s just part of it,” she said. “You do what you got to do.”

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.