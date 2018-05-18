Energy, water-saving products tax-free Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Need a new fridge or dishwasher? Maybe a new toilet or light bulbs? Memorial Day weekend could be a good time to shop.

May 26-28, Texans can take advantage of two sales tax holidays — the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday and the Water Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday.

Not only can you save energy and water, you can save some green, too, by skipping the sales tax.

For water-efficient products, look for the Water Sense logo on things like faucets, shower heads and toilets.

Certain water-conserving products will also be tax-exempt. Those include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, mulch, rain barrel, plants, trees, and grasses.

During the Energy Star sales tax holiday, certain products with the Energy Star logo are tax-exempt.

Those include dishwashers, washing machines, refrigerators priced $2,000 or less, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Energy Star Qualifying Products:

Air conditioners with sales price of $6,000 or less

Refrigerators with sales price of $2,000 or less

Ceiling fans

Incandescent or fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

