FDA alert: List of potentially toxic dog food recalls could grow

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting pet owners that the list of recalled potentially toxic dry dog foods could grow.

After getting complaints of sick dogs, the FDA is investigating vitamin D levels in several dry dog foods.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, excessive amounts can make dogs very sick and can even be fatal, according to Pat Richardson, DVM at Broadway Oaks Animal Hospital.

"When it’s too high, then your calcium levels get too high and that affects every organ in the body," Richardson said.

Richardson said he has not heard of any local reports of vitamin D toxicity.

The FDA stated that some samples tested contained 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.

So far, nearly a dozen different brand names are under recall: Nutrisca, Natural Life, Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride, Triumph, ANF, Nature’s Promise, Nature’s Place, ELM, Orlando, sold at Lidl, and Abound, sold at Kroger.

Only certain products are under recall. To see the list of specific products, click here.

The FDA said it is working with the contractor that the brands have in common.

Consumers who have the food should throw it out or return it. Pets exhibiting symptoms should be taken to the veterinarian.

Richardson encourages pet owners who've been feeding the recalled products to their dogs to have them checked out.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting and excessive drooling.

"Usually these dogs are drinking a lot, urinating a lot, not wanting to eat," Richardson said. "The last thing is kidney failure and death."

The FDA calls the dog food investigation a developing situation that could lead to additional recalls.

