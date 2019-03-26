February home sales climb in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The spring home buying and selling season got a head start as sales in February continued to raise the roof.

Last month, 2,200 homes were sold, marking a 9 percent increase over the same time last year.

Prices were up, too. The median price for sold homes was $223,900, a 5 percent booster over one year ago.

Inventory remains low, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

"While we have seen a shift toward more homes sold in the over $200,000 range, we still have a significant portion of our market priced under $200,000, meaning buyers at different price points are finding homes to fit their needs and budgets," said SABOR Chairman of the Board Grant Lopez.

-------------------

Consumer Reports updated its toddler booster seat warning by adding the Graco Atlas 65.

In tests by Consumer Reports, which are more rigorous than government safety tests, load-bearing parts at the rear broke when the dummies' weights neared the seats limits for harness use.

"When the structure surrounding either the harness or top tether breaks, it can compromise the seat's ability to protect the child in a subsequent crash," said CR auto expert Jennifer Stockburger.

Consumer Reports said it knows of no injuries related to the issue and urges caregivers not to stop using the seat unless they have a replacement.

Graco officials responded to Consumer Reports, saying that they disagree with the test findings and that their seats are safe and meet federal safety standards.

In October, Consumer Reports issued similar warnings about the Britax Frontier ClickTight, Britax Pioneer, Cosco Finale and Harmoney Defender 360. Those manufacturers also reiterated the safety of their seats and noted they meet federal standards.

For parents buying a new seat, Consumer Reports recommends the Graco Nautilus SnugLock LX, Evenflo Maestro Sport or Chicco MyFit LE.

-----------------------

American Honda is recalling 200,000 portable generators after 19 reports of fuel leaks, which creats a fire hazard.

The recall involves Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators.

To check the serial numbers of the recalled generators, click here.

Owners are urged to contact an authorized service center for a repair.

