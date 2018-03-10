Filing income tax return early has big benefits

Filing an income tax return is not high on the list of fun things to do.

So a lot of taxpayers put it off until the last minute.

But filing early has big benefits, Consumer Reports money editor Nikhil Hutheesing said.

Filing his tax return is a big headache for Patrick Siciliano.

But every year, he gathers his paperwork and tackles his taxes well before the April deadline.

"My motivation for filing my taxes early is just to get my refund back as quick as possible," he said.

Getting a refund early is not the only upside.

Filing early can also protect taxpayers against criminals who file a phony return using a stolen Social Security number to collect a refund.

The good news is, the Internal Revenue Service said the number of victims of identity theft from tax returns has fallen by about two thirds since 2015 due to improved security.

"But there are growing concerns that data breaches since then could cause a spike in ID theft. After all, there were 143 million people in the Equifax breach that were affected last year," Hutheesing said.

The IRS offers taxpayers an identity protection PIN, which gives an extra layer of security.

"If you expect you owe money to the IRS, don't worry that filing early means you have to pay early. You can still pay when everybody else has to, which this year is April 17," Hutheesing said.

Getting the return done early gives you time to figure out how to pay.

But remember, using a credit card could trigger additional fees, as high as nearly 4 percent of the total owed, plus a convenience fee.

