Fisher Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie vehicle; 122,000 DeWalt drills recalled for shock danger

SAN ANTONIO - Parents may want to put the brakes on some hot pink Barbie vehicles after Fisher Price recalled 44,000 of them.

The recall involves children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers. The model number is FRC29.

Fisher Price has received 17 reports of the battery-operated Power Wheels continuing to run even after the foot pedal has been released.

The vehicles have been sold at Walmart and Walmart.com since July.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should take the toys away from the kids and contact Fisher Price for a free repair.

-------

Check the power tools. DeWalt has recalled 122,000 drills because the wiring poses a shock hazard, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves the DWD 110 and DWD 112 three-eighths-inch variable speed reversing drills.

Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an x after the date code, it is not affected.

The drills were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s and national hardware stores as well as online from September 2017 through November 2018.

Owners should contact DeWalt for a free repair.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.