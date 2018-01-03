Frozen biscuits sold in Texas recalled due to potential listeria contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The T. Marzetti Company has voluntarily recalled various brands of frozen biscuit dough sold in several states, including Texas.

Along with Texas, the biscuits were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

More Headlines

Company officials said the recall is precautionary because the products may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items. Here are the products being recalled, including the full UPC item number:

• 0788002640: Southern Home Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

• 1116103754: Shur Fine Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

• 1116103755: Shur Fine Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

• 1122503092: Valu Time Southern Style Biscuits (20 count)

• 1122508421: Valu Time Buttermilk Style Biscuits (20 count)

• 3582604815: Food Lion Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

• 3680004683: Food Club Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

• 3680007549: Food Club Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

• 3825911726: SE Grocers Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count) (Note: SE Grocers is the parent company for BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores)

• 3825911892: SE Grocers Southern Style Biscuits (20 count)

• 4129075433: Piggly Wiggly Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

• 4129075434: Piggly Wiggly Homestyle biscuits (20 count)

• 4164300718: Lowes Foods Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

• 4164300719: Lowes Foods Southern Style Biscuits (20 count)

• 5193333968: Premium Pick 5 Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

• 7145220434: Morning Fresh Farms Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

• 7229200025: Marshalls Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

• 8685402591: Laura Lynn Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

• 8685404014: Laura Lynn Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

• 8685404894: Laura Lynn 20-count Buttermilk Biscuit

• 8826703140: Southern Home Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

• 8826703141: Southern Home 20-count Southern Style Biscuits

• 8826703152: Southern Home Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

The company has been working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and suppliers on the recall.

All affected distributors and customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves, a press release said.

Company officials say all affected products should be destroyed, thrown away or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call 1-866-837-2758 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.