Fruit, vegetable prices could rise in SA if border shuts down

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians and many across the state could soon be paying more for avocados from Mexico, as well as strawberries, tomatoes and cucumbers, if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to shut down the southern border.

"My hope is they don’t, but these rooms get empty real quick," said Nando Gonzalez, whose family runs River City Produce, a wholesale and distribution business on the city's West Side.

The warehouse is packed with boxes and bags of onions, tomatoes, limes, bananas and more -- all of which are imported from Mexico, the border a mere 160 miles away.

Nearly 45 percent of imported fruits and vegetables come from Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Every day, trucks packed with produce roll across the southern border. Annually, an estimated $14 billion in Mexican-grown produce comes in.

Fruits and vegetables are Gonzalez's bread and butter. He’s nervously watching and waiting to see if the drastic move of shutting down the border to commercial trade comes to pass.

"I think we would see some shortages," Gonzalez said. "We would see some higher prices."

Speculation and chatter have already bumped prices. Two weeks ago, Gonzalez said he paid $25 for a box of Hass avocados. Now, he is paying more than $50.

Like many in the produce industry, Gonzalez said they are exploring options in case their shipments are cut off. But when you deal in perishables, stockpiling is not a good option.

"If it’s unavailable, there's not a lot we can do," he said. "We can’t just be like, 'I Dream of Jeanie' and say 'avocados.' It’s not going to happen."

The vast majority of Hass avocados available to consumers now are grown in Mexico, where they can be grown year round. California's crop is seasonal and won't be ready for several weeks.

Experts said if produce supplies are cut off, consumers can expect to see higher prices and shortages.

H-E-B sent the following statement to KSAT:

"We have a team evaluating the impact of the potential closing of southern commercial trade into Texas. H-E-B will continue to monitor this issue."

