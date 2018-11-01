Gas prices fall as Iran sanctions loom

SAN ANTONIO - There's a nip in the air and at the gas pump, where the price of a gallon of gas tumbled eight cents this week even as sanctions against Iran's energy sector loom.

"It's not likely to have an adverse effect," said Dan McTeague, analyst with GasBuddy.com.

Looking at the markets Thursday, McTeague said it appears traders so far are shrugging off major effects from the sanctions set to kick in after Sunday.

"It would appear that Russia, here in the U.S., and, of course, Saudi Arabia, are going to do better than expected, and they are going to be able to easily compensate for lost Iranian barrels," McTeague said.

The price of crude oil has plummeted since early October, when concerns were running high about a potential shortage or tightness in supply. U.S. oil dropped to below $65 a barrel.

McTeague said consumers can likely expect to see gas prices drop another 5 cents a gallon before Thanksgiving.

The average price in San Antonio was $2.39 Thursday.

Although it's 16 cents cheaper than Oct. 1, it's 30 cents more expensive than a year ago.

