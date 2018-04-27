Gas prices jump 9 cents this week

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers are feeling the squeeze as gas prices continue to climb.

Gas prices rose nine cents this week and 21 cents over the past month, according to averages posted by GasBuddy.com.

"I need gas to get around," said Jeannette Sanchez, a driver. "I have to pay for it no matter what, right?"

Local drivers are paying an average $2.49 a gallon, which is 30 cents higher than the same time last year.

Except for the gas price spike caused by Hurricane Harvey, it's the most drivers in San Antonio have paid in three years.

Crude prices are hovering at about a three-year high, but it's heavy demand that's also driving prices up.

According to the government, gas demand for April was higher than what we typically see in summer.

Zachary Zamora pumps pricier super unleaded into his personal truck, but it's the bigger diesel trucks he uses for work that really siphon the wallet.

"It takes about $1,400 to fill them up and lasts us three days," he said.

Diesel is averaging $2.76 a gallon, 40 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel prices have driven Angel Castillo to carpool.

"I work in New Braunfels, and I'm from Somerset, so I notice the gas prices," he said.

Castillo will likely notice gas prices even more soon.

As end-of-school demand increases, analysts say prices will follow, creeping up for about another month until they peak around Memorial Day.

As for the good news, San Antonio still has some of the cheapest gas in the state.

