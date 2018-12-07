Gas prices plunge 34 cents in past month

SAN ANTONIO - If your sleigh does not run on reindeer power, there’s good news at the pump. Gas is the cheapest it’s been in 18 months.

That’s welcome relief to consumers who could use the extra cash for the holidays.

“It’s great because now I can travel more and don’t feel restricted,” said Larry Brisiel, who was topping of his tank for $1.83 Thursday at the H-E-B at Nacogdoches and O’Connor roads.

The average in San Antonio is $2 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Missy Dwyer was filling her pickup before heading back to Midland, which has some of the priciest gas in Texas.

“It usually costs me like $80,” she said. “This is like heaven.”

Local prices have tanked 9 cents in the past week and 34 cents in the past month. The plunge has been driven by declining oil prices.

Crude futures continued to slide Thursday when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, delayed any decision about production cuts until Friday.

Should OPEC cut production significantly, it could stabilize or cause oil prices to rise, and gas prices could follow suit.

For now, lower prices are a relief to motorists. But, a GasBuddy.com survey indicates, they may be squandering fuel savings. The study of driving data found drivers’ habits are nearly 200 percent more aggressive during the holidays, and that wastes more gas.

“We’re stressed out because we have all that adrenaline from the holiday in us,” said motorist Krista Carpenter. “I think we do take that to the road.”

