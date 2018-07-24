Goldfish crackers latest snack recall over salmonella fears

SAN ANTONIO - Add Pepperidge Farm’s popular Goldfish crackers to the growing list of snacks recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalled four varieties of its Goldfish crackers, saying a supplier notified the company that whey powder used in the seasoning could be contaminated.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall involves various packages of Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Xtra Cheddar plus Pretzel.

For the entire list issued by the company, click here.

Check your Ritz Bits, too. Mondelez International announced it is recalling some of its popular snacks for the same reason. The whey powder supplied to the company by a third party could be contaminated with the bacteria.

The company recalled 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits. For the entire list with codes and dates, click here.

Some sweet snacks are being pulled from store shelves, too. Flower Foods recalled Swiss Rolls after learning its supplier’s whey powder could lead to illness.

The rolls are sold under a half-dozen brands, including H-E-B's store brand and Walmart’s Great Value. No illnesses have been reported, and the recall is precautionary.

For the entire list, including best-buy dates, click here.

The companies urge consumers to throw out the recalled products or return them to the store for a refund.

Symptoms of salmonella typically begin to show up 12 to 72 hours after the food is ingested. They include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. In most people, the symptoms go away in four to seven days. However, salmonella poisoning can be serious and even fatal in infants, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

