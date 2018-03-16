H-E-B issues a recall for salad products

SAN ANTONIO- - H-E-B is issuing a recall for its Cranberry Turkey Salad products with a sell-by date of March 19 or earlier due to a potential for mislabeled products with an undeclared pecan allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Out of an abundance of caution, H-E-B is recalling H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad (UPC 25954300000), H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad Sandwich (UPC 26703100000), H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad Snack Tray (UPC 26792000000) and H-E-B Cranberry Turkey Salad with Whole Wheat Crackers (UPC 26516100000). The issue was discovered when a customer notified the store of the affected product.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

