H-E-B issues voluntary recall of strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream.

The recall is in place at select H-E-B stores due to potential metal found in a routine inspection.

H-E-B is issuing the recall for half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations.

The potential metal came from processing equipment.

Customers can find a complete list of impacted stores by clicking or tapping here.

This recall notice DOES NOT impact Central Market, Houston or Mexico, the company said.

To date, there have been no injuries or adverse reports from customers.

All product related to this recall has been removed from store shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following product:

Strawberry ice cream 4122034602 with a sell-by date of March 12, 2020

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

