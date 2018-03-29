H-E-B recalls GTC Halogen lightbulbs due to laceration, fire hazards

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B is recalling GTC Halogen lightbulbs due to laceration and fire hazards, The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a release Thursday.

The report said there had been 14 incidents of light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand, and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

Roughly 2.5 million units had previously been sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and online from August 2015 to December 2017 in either a 2-pack or 4-pack.

The bulbs were sold in 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt, or 100 watt bulb varieties in either clear or soft white colors, the press release said. The bulbs are packaged in blue and red cardboard boxes that read: “GTC NATURAL LIGHT” across the top, along with the wattage and color of the bulb. UPC codes are printed on the product packaging.

The press release said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light bulbs and return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

Consumers can call H-E-B at 1-800-432-3113 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go online at www.heb.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Here the bulbs with the following UPC codes that are included in the recall:

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122043932

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122065268

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122017409

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017463

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017576

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK 4122065608

GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122084562

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122029652

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK 4122029783

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK 4122065177

GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122030062

GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017464

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017397

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122065271

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017418

