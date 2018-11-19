H-E-B rolls out app that lets you self-scan, skip checkout line

SAN ANTONIO - If standing in line at the grocery checkout uses up your time and tries your patience, you can now skip the line by using H-E-B’s latest shopper-centric technology – an app that lets you scan your own groceries.

H-E-B, the latest retailer to employ mobile scanning, is pilot testing its H-E-B Go app in eight select area stores.

“As technology evolves and we have more tools at our fingertips, I think customers are looking for a variety of ways to shop,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B spokeswoman.

Shoppers download the app on their Apple or Android phone and set up an account, which includes a payment method, such as a credit card.

Then, shoppers can go about their rounds, scanning each item with their phone and placing it in their cart, or better yet, in bags.

The app keeps a running subtotal, so it’s easy to see where you stand on your grocery budget.

"I would do that," shopper Deion Turner said. "I pick up my things and total it while we’re shopping anyway."

When it’s time to check out, shoppers can bypass the conventional checkout lines and head to the teal-colored kiosk. There, they scan the QR code on the kiosk and it charges the account set up in the app.

Shopper Wendy Bivings tried the service and found it easy and convenient, even scanning her coupons.

"Everything is all bagged up and you don’t have to wait in line," she said.

As for security, a store employee is standing nearby.

"You show your phone with the number of items to a partner standing there," Bedingfield said. "That’s how we know that what’s on your phone is in your basket, as well."

The retail industry has found that shoppers put a premium on their time, so they are using tech to transform the shopping experience.

And for those who don’t mind the lines, there’s still the usual checkout line.

The HEB GO app is available at these locations:

South Flores Market

Lincoln Heights

DeZavala @ I-10 West

Blanco @ 1604

Alamo Ranch

Bulverde @ Classen True Texas BBQ

I-35 @ 3009

I-35 @ 306 New Braunfels

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.