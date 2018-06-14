Hard Rock Cafe celebrates birthday with 71 cent burgers

SAN ANTONIO - In honor of its birthday, Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio is offering 71 cent burgers for guests who dine-in early on Thursday.

The company was founded on June 14, 1971 and is now 47-years-old.

As a result, locations worldwide are paying homage to 1971 and are offering an Original Legendary Burger for just 71 cents to guests on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to noon.

The promotion is only available during the first hour of operations, although timing may vary by location.

Many Hard Rock Cafe restaurants also are taking festivities further with 70’s themed parties featuring staff dressed in groovy attire, costume contests, 70’s music playlist, memorabilia trivia and more.

Guests are encouraged to wear their own disco era clothes and join in the celebration.

For more information or to find full birthday party details at your local cafe, visit www.hardrock.com.

47 years later and we’re still rockin’! Celebrate our birthday with us on 6/14 and get an Original Legendary Burger for only 71 cents per guest on a first-come, first-served basis between 11 am – noon at your local Cafe. #thisishardrock pic.twitter.com/MqZ6X8sGCP — Hard Rock (@HardRock) June 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.