Have an old PlayStation 3? You may be due some cash! (No, really!)

SAN ANTONIO - If you bought one of those original bulky Sony Playstation 3 consoles, you might want to dust it off and claim some cash.

It’s the result of a class action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit is over the console’s compatibility to let users install and alternate operating system. The consoles hit the stores in 2006.

Eligible owners may be able to claim about $65, depending on the number of claims submitted. The deadline to file a claim is April 15.

For more information and to file a claim: www.OtherOSsettlement.com

Moldy washing machines

A funky-smelling washing machine might mean some cash.

If you bought certain front-loaders made by Electrolux between 2004 and 2011, you may be eligible to file a claim in a class action lawsuit settlement.

The machines were sold under various brand names including Electrolux, Kenmore and Frigidaire. The lawsuits allege the washers tend to accumulate mold and mildew.

Eligible consumers can file a claim by April 19 and receive either $50 cash, a rebate on a purchase of a new appliance or up to $500 for out-of-pocket expenses as a result of the issue.

For more information and to access the claim form: www.FLWashersettlement.com.

Ann Taylor Factory or Loft outlets

If you shopped Ann Taylor Factory or Loft outlets between 2012 and 2016 you may be able to claim a few bucks. The class action lawsuit alleges a deceptive pricing scheme.

Plaintiffs claimed shoppers were misled to think the items were once sold in retail stores and discounted in the outlets when they were really made for the outlet stores.

Consumers may file a claim for $5 cash or a voucher up to $12. The deadline is May 19.

The website to file is www.annpricingsettlement.com.

Kinesiology tape claims

The makers of KT Tape have settled a lawsuit alleging they falsely advertised that the kinesiology tape is able to prevent various injuries and provide pain relief.

Consumers who purchased any of a variety of the athletic tapes can file a claim by May 16 and receive up to half of the price they paid for it.

For more information: www.KTSettlement.com.

The settlements do not mean the companies admit to wrongdoing. The courts still need to finalize the settlements.

