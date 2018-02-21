How to save money when buying organic

SAN ANTONIO - More people are going organic. It’s a healthy choice for your body, and the planet benefits from it too. And while it may be pricier to go organic, you don’t have to break the bank.

For 10 years, Brianna Espinoza has cooked almost exclusively with organic produce.

“Chemicals was a big thing, a big concern of mine. And from then on, I just started buying organic,” Espinoza said.

She is especially concerned about her 2-year-old being exposed to the chemicals that are in synthetic pesticides. But, she said, buying organic puts a dent in her budget. She clips coupons to save money, but there are other ways to save.

“One great money-saving tip is to look for store brand organics,” said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports’ health and food editor.

Check prices carefully. Organic products can sometimes be cheaper. At Costco, 2 ounces of organic hummus costs almost $2 less than the nonorganic brand.

“If going completely organic is putting too big a dent in your budget, know that, for some fruits and vegetables, conventionally grown is comparable in terms of pesticide risk in organic,” Calvo said.

Consumer Reports has previously found that nonorganic avocados from Mexico, Chile and Peru have a low pesticide risk. The same was found with conventionally grown U.S. broccoli. Other produce, such as strawberries, have a higher pesticide risk, so buying the pricier organic version is worth considering.

Organic carrots, bell peppers, sweet potatoes and green beans may also be worth the extra money. Consumers can also check for deals on frozen organic veggies.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.