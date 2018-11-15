Keurig to allow consumers to be instant bartenders at home

SAN ANTONIO - Imagine making a margarita in 25 seconds.

So, forget about mixing drinks.

Keurig has created a machine that will allow consumers to make cocktails just like they do with their coffee machines.

The new Drinkworks Home Bar uses the single-serve style pods to make alcoholic beverages like mojito, cosmopolitans, Moscow mules and Long Island iced tea.

The machine costs $299. Each cocktail pod costs $3.99 or $15.99 for four pods.

San Antonio-area residents will only be able to purchase the machine online at Drinkworks or at stores like Total Wine & More just in time for the holidays, starting Monday.

