Learn the rules before buying a drone

For a long time, drones were used mostly by professional photographers and pilots.

But lower-priced, user-friendly models are flooding the market, allowing anyone to get in on the action.

The sales growth has raised safety concerns as more drones take to the skies.

So if you're going to buy a drone, you need to learn the rules.

"You don't need a license to fly a drone, as long as you're flying for fun and you're not being paid to do it," said Chris Raymond, a Consumer Reports electronics expert.

Some flyers may need to register a drone. The fee is $5 and is good for three years, Raymond said.

When it comes to where you can fly the drone, there are a few clear-cut restrictions.

You can't fly it higher than 400 feet, and it must by in your line of sight at all times.

Prisons, power plants, government buildings, military bases, airports stadiums and national parks are places where you can't fly a drone.

