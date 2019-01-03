Listen to Social Security scam call affecting thousands, Federal Trade Commission says

Approximately 35,000 people have reported being scammed by Social Security Administration imposters and have lost at least $10 million, according to a Federal Trade Commission report.

Scammers are telling victims that their Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity or that their bank account is about to be seized, then ask the victim for gift card codes or to put money on gift cards.

Listen to this recording of the scam calls.

Check your caller ID if you receive such a call. It could be fraudulent unless it shows the real Social Security Administration phone number, 1-800-772-1213.

Tips to keep in mind:

Your Social Security number is not going to be suspended, nor your bank accounts about to be seized. The Social Security Administration will not threaten your benefits or ask you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards, ever.

If you are worried or doubt the number calling you, call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to the real Social Security Administration.

Never give any part of your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number to anyone.

Editor's Note: Because of the temporary government shutdown, the Federal Trade Commission's Complaint Assistant is currently down.

