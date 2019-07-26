Love lipstick? Get free, discounted lip products on National Lipstick Day

Monday is National Lipstick Day, but the celebrations start on Saturday.

MAC Cosmetics is offering a free full-size lipstick from Saturday to Monday, with any purchase of $25 or more. There will be eight shades to choose from and the offer is good while supplies last. To find a MAC store near you, visit www.maccosmetics.com.

Macy's also has some specials on Monday, including 50% off Tarte lip products, 40% off Smashbox lip products, 30% off Origins lipstick sets and more. Macy's customers will also receive a complimentary cosmetic bag and lip-shaped tube squeezer. while supplies last, with any lipstick purchase made in a store or online. Click here to read about all of Macy's Lipstick Day promotions.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.