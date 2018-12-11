CONSUMER ROUNDUP: McDonald's to reduce antibiotics in beef; sausage links, high chairs recalled

SAN ANTONIO - McDonald’s, the largest purchaser of beef in the U.S., announced Tuesday its commitment to reduce the use of medically important antibiotics in the beef it buys and serves.

The fast-food chain said it is working with its meat suppliers in the top 10 beef sourcing markets, and will set goals and report its progress in 2022.

“McDonald’s believes antibiotic resistance is a critical public health issue and we take seriously our unique position to use our scale for good to continue to address this challenge,” said Keith Kenny, global vice president for sustainability for McDonald’s.

Health and consumer advocates have been sounding the alarm about the overuse in animals of antibiotics that are important to human health. The overuse in animals leads to resistance in humans, according to experts.

Earlier this fall, McDonald's, as well as most fast-food chains, received an F in a report that examined antibiotics policies. The Chain Reaction report was produced by the Center for Food Safety, Consumer Reports, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Friends of the Earth and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Consumer and health advocates applauded McDonald’s move, saying they hope others will follow suit.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Check your freezer. The maker of Jimmy Dean Original Ready-to-Eat Sausage is recalling more than 14 tons of packaged frozen links because they may contain pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall is for 23.4 oz. packages of pork and turkey sausage links with a use by date of Jan. 31, 2019.

The links were produced at a plant in Kentucky, but the USDA has not said where they were sold.

Consumer are urged to check their freezers and throw out or return any recalled sausage.

For more information, click here.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Skip Hop has recalled more than 32,000 high chairs over concerns children can be hurt.

The recall involves Tuo convertible chairs sold since June 2017. The move comes after the company received 17 reports of the chairs’ legs detaching.

Consumers can contact Skip Hop for a refund.

