NP? PA? DO? Who you can see when doctor's not around

SAN ANTONIO - It takes 29 days on average for a new patient to see a family medicine physician, compared to about 19 days four years ago, and part of the problem is a shortage of primary care physicians in the U.S.

To help fill the bench, many practices are now taking a team approach to health care.

“We have M.D.s, D.O.s, osteopathic doctors, R.N.s, nurse practitioners, P.A.s, and we all work together as teams, said Dr. Steven Meixler, a physician.

Health care professionals say the end result is greater access to care. Primary care doctors are swamped, especially during flu season. If a patient is willing to see a physician’s assistant or a nurse practitioner, they may be able to get the care they need quicker.

Consumer Reports says that, in many cases, it’s fine to see a nurse practitioner or a physician's assistant for routine matters, but there are circumstances, such as rare diagnoses or complex problems, in which you should ask to see a physician.

The team-based approach is growing, and Meixler expects the trend to continue.

Patients should check with their insurance company to make sure all the professionals in the practice belong to their network and that their services are covered.

