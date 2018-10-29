One of Blue Bell's most requested flavors returns to shelves Monday

SAN ANTONIO - One of Blue Bell's most requested ice cream flavors has returned for a limited time starting Monday.

Consumers can now find Christmas Cookies ice cream to help to usher in the holidays.

The ice cream maker said Christmas Cookies is a combination of three favorite holiday cookies: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookie – all in one ice cream that has red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Blue Bell said it increased production after receiving high demand last year.

Previously, the company announced that Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream flavors were now in stores.

